Israel Blocks All Communications in Gaza Again

On Thursday, the Palestinian Communications Ministry denounced that Israel cut off communications in Gaza. This marks the fifth blackout since October.

"The blackout entails the complete interruption of all communications and Internet services for Paltel and Ooredoo in the central and southern Gaza Strip," stated the Ministry.

The ongoing situation implies implies almost complete disruption of fixed and mobile phone lines and Internet in Gaza as the Israeli ground offensive continues, accompanied by nearly two months of bombardment.

The Palestinian Red Crescent also announced a complete loss of contact with the operation rooms and their teams. This occurred because the Israeli occupying army has completely severed fixed, mobile, and Internet communication networks.

Joe Biden’s own staff protesting outside the White House, demanding an end to Israel’s genocide in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/1FdvY0d2F0 — sarah (@sahouraxo) December 14, 2023

"We express concern about the safety of our teams working in the sector amidst the intense and continuous Israeli airstrikes 24 hours a day. We are greatly concerned about the possibility of our teams continuing to provide emergency services," a Red Crescent spokesperson said, adding that the blackout hinders coordination between their teams and the arrival of ambulances at sites with casualties.

The blackouts imposed by the Israeli army not only isolate Gaza from the outside world but also disrupt local communications. This means Gazans cannot call each other, further complicating the ability of civilians to contact emergency services or ambulances.

Meanwhile, Türkiye's Foreign Affairs Minister Hakan Fidan stated that the United States is the only obstacle preventing a transition "from the massacres in Gaza to a ceasefire."

With these remarks, the Turkish diplomat referred to the vetoes that Washington typically uses to block resolutions unfavorable to Israel in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

He also pointed out that the number of countries supporting a UN resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire increased from 122 in October to 153 last Tuesday.

"Countries that used to abstain or vote against have now decided to support Palestine. This demonstrates the international community's will to end oppression," emphasized Fidan.