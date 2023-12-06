Israeli Attacks Leave 3 People Dead in Lebanon

Israeli drones and warplanes carried out nine raids on the villages of Yater, Aita al-Shaab, Naqoura, and Ramyah.

On Tuesday, three people were killed in southern Lebanon as confrontations continued to escalate between the Lebanese Shiite militant group Hezbollah and the Israeli army.

The Lebanese military announced that one of its soldiers was killed and three others were wounded by Israeli artillery fired on the hills of al-Owaidah in southeast Lebanon.

The casualties resulted from the Israeli bombing of an army military center in al-Owaidah in the southern village of Taybeh. The injured were transported to a hospital.

Meanwhile, Lebanese military sources said that a Hezbollah fighter was killed in an Israeli airstrike carried out by a drone in southwest Lebanon.

A Syrian worker was killed and two of his family members were injured in a poultry farm located between the village Arnoun and the Khardali Bridge on Nahr Al-Litani. Ten Syrians were rescued from the poultry farm.

Israeli drones and warplanes carried out nine raids on the villages of Yater, Aita al-Shaab, Naqoura, and Ramyah in southwest Lebanon. Israeli airstrikes also destroyed five houses and caused damage to 15 others in the southeast village of Kfarchouba.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah said its fighters targeted several Israeli sites in Al-Bayad, Jal Al-Alam, Al-Dhahira, Birkat Risha, Dahr al-Jamal, Zebdine, and Paranit barracks, in addition to hitting a gathering of Israeli soldiers in the Al-Manara settlement.

In the most recent episodes of violence, Israeli occupation forces have killed 131 people in Lebanon, including 90 Hezbollah fighters and a Lebanese army soldier.