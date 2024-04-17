Israeli Army Orders Residents in North Gaza to Evacuate

Israeli bulldozers and tanks advanced toward shelter centers in the city of Gaza on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Israeli occupation forces sent tanks to the northern Gazan city of Beit Hanoun and ordered residents to evacuate.

Israeli bulldozers and tanks advanced toward shelter centers in the city and the Israeli army surrounded a school housing hundreds of displaced people.

The Israeli army set up a field investigation center behind the school and demanded everyone inside to leave under threat of weapons. All families in Beit Hanoun were forced to evacuate, and several young men were arrested.

"The new crime was committed under the cover of intense aerial and artillery bombardment and heavy gunfire," the Hamas-run government media office said, adding that military vehicles were still present east of Jabalia and Beit Hanoun.

This is Salim Abu Musallam Mosque in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza before and after it was completely destroyed by Israeli warplanes.



Hamas urged the international community to hold the Israeli army accountable for displacing residents from their homes, despite their insistence on remaining there amidst inhumane conditions. So far, Israel has not issued a response to the statement.

Israel launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on Oct. 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage.

In 194 days of constant aggression against Gaza, the Zionist State has killed 33,899 Palestinians and injured 76,664 people. It is presumed that the bodies of thousands of people remain under the rubble of the buildings bombed by the Israeli occupation army.