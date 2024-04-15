Palestinian PM Calls to Take Action Against Israel

According to the WAFA News Agency, in meeting with 50 diplomats accredited in Palestine and other foreign representatives, Mustafa urged "to boost aid efforts and stop the attacks of settlers in the West Bank that increase daily".

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Mustafa called on the international community to take action to end Israel’s aggression against Gaza.

Mustafa also asked how they could offer Gaza, in solidarity, basic means to meet the humanitarian needs of those living and suffering from Israeli aggression.

In addition, the Palestinian Prime Minister discussed domestic issues such as institutional reform, as well as economic recovery and stability.

The Prime Minister meets with over 50 members of the diplomatic corps and representatives of international organizations and institutions operating in Palestine.



Meanwhile, at the meeting, held in Ramallah, north-central Palestine, the politician also emphasized the tense financial landscape the government is going through, due to "illegal tax deductions withheld by Israel"processes that have weakened Palestine’s ability to respond to its obligations, coupled with little outside support for that nation.

Finally, Mustafa emphasized that peace will only be achieved if "the colonial occupation" is ended and "an independent Palestinian state is established with Jerusalem as its capital". And that would also require the recognition of the State of Palestine as a full member of the United Nations (UN).

190 days after the siege of Israeli forces, 33,700 Palestinians have been killed, according to the Ministry of Health, all killed during their constant attacks on the population in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, since 7 October 2023. Most of the victims of this war are women and children.