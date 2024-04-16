UNRWA Reports the Actual Number of Prisoners in Gaza

Human rights organizations in Gaza reported the actual number of Palestinian prisoners, which to date is 1506, including 36 children and 84 women. Also they denounce the tortures and abuses commited against them.
RELATED:
Gaza Strip: Israel Releases 150 Detained Palestinians
On the eve of Prisoner Day, which is celebrated every 17 April, the organizations also detailed that the figures do not include forced disappearances of residents of the Gaza Strip.
Since the beginning of the aggression on 7 October, those detained by the occupying forces have been subjected to increased levels of physical and psychological torture, collective punishment and public humiliation.
Among the tortures preferred by the Zionist aggressors are dog attacks, beatings, psychological abuse and even sexual abuse. Some former Gazan prisoners, released on tuesday, told UNRWA, "They beat me with an extendable metal bar. There was blood on my pants and when they saw that, they beat me there.
Other released Palestinians also denounced the Israeli forces' lack of concern about the conditions of the prisoners, including the arrest of children and the elderly.
"There were people with Alzheimer’s, blind elderly people, people with disabilities who couldn’t walk, people who had shrapnel in their backs and couldn’t get up, people with epilepsy... and torture was for everyone. Even for people who didn’t know their own names. We told them that someone was blind. They didn’t care," one former prisoner added.
On the other hand, one of the groups most likely to be imprisoned are journalists. The number of journalists detained by Israel has reached worrying levels, with mora than 60 prisoners since the start of the Israeli offensive to date.
The union has also been affected by the murder of several correspondents during these 192 days of continuous aggression. According to Reporters Without Borders, 103 journalists have been killed in these five months of war.