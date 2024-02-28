Israeli Army Attacked Gaza’s Main Cities

According to the UN Population Fund, in the Al-Helal Al-Emairati Maternity Hospital in Rafah, newborns are dying because mothers are unable to receive prenatal or postnatal care.

On Wednesday, Israeli attacks continued focused on the cities of Gaza, Rafah and Khan Younis, where numerous Palestinians were reported killed and wounded.

In its most recent report on the situation, the territory's health authorities said that 96 citizens were killed and 172 wounded in the last 24 hours.

The army blew up several homes west of Khan Yunis, while artillery shelled several areas of that city, epicenter of a ground offensive for weeks, reported the official Wafa news agency.

In Gaza, clashes continued between Hamas militiamen and soldiers, who are trying to enter the center of the neighborhood of Al-Zaytoun, located to the southwest of the metropolis.

145 days have passed since the ongoing genocide committed by Israel against our people, with each passing hour witnessing an increase in the number of martyrs, casualties, and comprehensive destruction of all life essentials in the Gaza Strip. This is amidst a policy of… pic.twitter.com/gWDdFBvrvs — State of Palestine - MFA �������� (@pmofa) February 28, 2024

Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis in the territory is worsening due to the blockade and Israeli attacks.

According to the UN Population Fund, in the Al-Helal Al-Emairati Maternity Hospital in Rafah, newborns are dying because mothers are unable to receive prenatal or postnatal care.

Meanwhile, Al Jazeera television reported that a two-year-old boy named Khaled died after eating bread made from animal feed in the northern Strip.

The lack of food is most acute in the northern part of the enclave due to the difficulties imposed by the soldiers on humanitarian organizations to move aid convoys from the south.

Since the beginning of the current cycle of violence on October 7, more than 29,800 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip and another 70,200 wounded.