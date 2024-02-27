Houthis Will Not Stop Attacks Until the End of the Genocide in Gaza

Since November last year, the Yemeni group has stated that it will not allow any Israeli-flagged vessel to pass.

Houthis declare that they will stop their attacks on commercial ships only when an Israeli ceasefire occurs towards the Gaza area.

The Houthi spokesman stated that "No operations that help the Palestinian people will be stopped except when the Israeli aggression against Gaza and the siege ends".

Since November last year, the Yemeni group has stated that it will not allow any Israeli-flagged vessel to pass, as it represents because of the heavy bombardment of the gaza.

By the end of the year they extended this threat to any vessel approaching the Hebrew shores. Other obstacles imposed by the Huti were the cutting off of all supply chains passing through the Red Sea.

BREAKING: US OFFICIALS CONFIRM US AND UK BOMBED 30 HOUTHI TARGETS IN 10 LOCATIONS



They claim the strikes included command centers and weapons depots used by the Houthis to target shipping lanes



The bombing was carried out by fighter jets launched from the aircraft carrier… pic.twitter.com/7vM6cllvRX — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) February 3, 2024

Houthis report that, as of January 12, the US Armed Forces. and the United Kingdom have carried out 278 attacks against targets within the territory of Yemen to ensure the safety of commercial navigation in the Red Sea.

The attacks are carried out within the framework of the operation Guardian of Prosperity, however, the rebels declared that they will not yield to the pressures or the attacks of the West.