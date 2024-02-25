Talks Resume in Qatar to Agree a Truce in Gaza

While a new truce is negotiated health authorities in Gaza confirmed that death toll since October 7 has risen to 29,692.

Egyptian broadcaster Al Qahera News reported that delegations from Egypt, Qatar, the United States, Israel and the Palestinian armed resistance resumed talks in Doha on Sunday to reach a truce in the Gaza Strip.

According to sources quoted by the network the meetings are taking place between specialists from Egypt and Qatar, main mediators in the war in Gaza, in addition to the United States, Israel and Hamas.

Al Qahera News detailed that these talks represent "the continuation of what was discussed at the recent meeting in Paris" n reference to the round of consultations held on Friday and Saturday in the French capital between the mediators, the Zionist state and the United States.

A new agreement could include in its first phase the release of 30 hostages held by Hamas since the Palestinian resistance group launched Al Aqsa Flood opperation in Israel on 7 October, in exchange for 300 Palestinian politicians prisoners of war captives in Israeli jails.

"Also, in this first phase there will be a complete ceasefire and withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza (...) then other stages (of the negotiations) will follow until the complete release of all the hostages held by Hamas", according to Hebrew media

In the first phase of the truce "the negotiations will address issues such as the future of Gaza, the two-state solution, (something that the Israeli prime minister has opposed head on several times), and the revival of the peace negotiations between Israel and Palestine".

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 29,692 Palestinians have been killed, and 69,879 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.



The Israeli National Security adviser, Tzachi Hanegbi, confirmed on Saturday to the press of his country that the Israeli war cabinet will be informed in the coming hours about what was discussed in Paris, and said that he also believes that "it will be possible to move forward".