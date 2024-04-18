    • Live
Simultaneous Attacks Reported on Towns in Iran, Iraq and Syria

  • Shells in Iranian airspace, April 18, 2024

    Shells in Iranian airspace, April 18, 2024 | Photo: teleSURtv

Published 18 April 2024 (1 hours 22 minutes ago)
Opinion

On Thursday, during the night, simultaneous explosions were heard in areas of Iraq, Iran and Syria, the attacks seem to have impacted mainly in the central cities of each country.

The epicenters of the explosions are Isfahan, in central Iran, in al-Suwayda governorate in southern Syria, and in the Baghdad area and in the Babylonian governorate in Iraq.

Iraqi media also reported the presence of fighter planes in the Erbil and Mosul areas.

On the other hand, in Syria, attacks have been directed mainly at Syrian military sites in the above-mentioned areas of Daraa and Suwayda governorates.

The area under attack in Iran, Isfahan, is also home to the facilities of the Iranian nuclear programme, exactly, explosions have been heard in the area of Shahin Shahr, near the Natanz reactor.

In turn, Iran’s Fars news agency has stated that an explosion was heard in the town of Qahjavaristan in Isfahan, but they have not yet confirmed the cause.

In addition, he specified that the city of Qahjavaristan is located near the Isfahan Airport and the eighth Shekhari base of the Army Air Force.

ABC News indicated that a US official (US) told him that Israel would be carrying out air strikes against a target in Iran.

For his part, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in an exclusive interview with CNN that, if Israel takes any action against Iran, the response would be "immediate and at a maximum level".

Developing Story...

