Syria Pays Funeral Tribute to Iranian Victims of Israeli Attacks

The procession left the Damascus Military Hospital, road to Theran, where the bodies of the martyrs would rest.

On Wednesday, a funeral procession was held of Iranian advisers who were victims of the brutal Israeli attack on the Iranian embassy in the city of Damascus, Syria.

The procession left the Damascus Military Hospital, road to Theran, where the bodies of the martyrs would rest.

The ceremony was attended by the Syrian Defense Minister, Lieutenant General Ali Abbas, who paid tribute to the fallen and recalled their struggle together with the Syrian army with the aim of eradicating terrorism from the nation.

Minister Abbas offered in his name and on behalf of the entire army, the heartfelt words of condolence to Iran for the physical loss of these "brave patriots," as described by the lieutenant general.

Funeral held in Damascus for victims of Israeli attack on Iran’s embassy in Syria pic.twitter.com/VmlsMbVpeZ — Iran's military magazine (@iranmilitary_en) April 3, 2024

On the other hand, Iran’s ambassador in Damascus, Hussein Akbari, affirmed that, with this heinous crime, Israel demonstrates its disdain for the United Nations charter and international law.

He added that the foundations of the Zionist entity have been murder, human rights violations and crimes against humanity.