Israeli Air Raids on Gaza Have Caused $244 Million in Damages

In the past 10 days, 1,615 airstrikes have destroyed 1,174 homes, 156 buildings, 73 government offices, 57 schools, and 33 press offices.

Palestine's Communication Ministry on Wednesday reported that Israeli shelling has caused US$244 million in damage in the Gaza Strip.

In the past 10 days, 1,615 airstrikes by the Israeli army have destroyed 1,174 homes and damaged 7,073 houses. The bombardments have also destroyed 156 residential buildings, 73 government offices, 57 schools, 33 press offices, and several medical centers.

The Palestinian authorities further detailed that more than 120 private cars were destroyed, resulting in damages of US$5.5 million. Eight mosques were hit by the bombings, causing losses of some US$5 million.

Costs in the energy and communications sector would amount to US$18 million, while damage to agricultural areas and farms would reach US$22 million. Damage resulting from the attack on business and commercial offices would amount to US$27 million.

Over the last week, human rights activists have called for rallies in solidarity with Palestine worldwide. On May 6, clashes in Gaza erupted over the forced eviction of six Palestinian families from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in favor of Jewish families who claimed they used to live in those dwellings before fleeing in the 1948 war that led to the creation of Israel.

In response to days of violent confrontations between Israeli security forces and Palestinians in Jerusalem, various Palestinian militants factions in Gaza launched rocket attacks since May 10.

So far, 219 Palestinians have been killed, including 63 minors. Meanwhile, Israel recorded 12 deaths, including two minors.