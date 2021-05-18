Palestinians Observe General Strike in the West Bank

So far, Israeli attacks on Gaza have left some 47,000 Palestinians homeless and caused the forced displacement of some 60,000 people.

On Tuesday, most businesses, institutions, and schools in the mixed cities of Israel and the occupied territories remain closed in support of the Palestinian general strike.

This protest action against Israeli aggression was called by organizations such as teachers' unions, bar associations, the Higher Committee for Public Transportation, the Palestinian prisoners' movement, and the High Follow-Up Committee for Arab Citizens of Israel.

The streets of Haifa, Acre, Uhm al Fahem, and other mixed localities in Israel, which have been protesting for weeks, dawned empty. In the occupied West Bank, rallies began mid-morning in major cities and towns.

At 15:00 local time, a protest will be held at the Damascus Gate, where the closure of the steps during Ramadan generated Palestinian discontent that led to daily clashes with the Israeli police.

So far, Israeli attacks on Gaza have left some 47,000 Palestinians homeless and caused the forced displacement of some 60,000 people.

United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) spokesman Jens Laerke said the homeless Palestinians are temporarily sheltered in 58 schools administered by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

World Health Organization (WHO) spokeswoman Margaret Harris warned about the high risks of increased COVID-19 cases caused by the overcrowding of people in these schools and the energy supply problems in Gaza, where the population has only about six hours of electricity per day