Egypt, Jordan Make Diplomatic Contacts to Stop Violence in Gaza

These countries have traditionally served as mediators between Israelis and Palestinians. Last week, Cairo sent a delegation to Israel to try to broker a truce.

Egypt's President Abdelfatah Al Sisi and Jordan's King Abdullah II held meetings with France's President Emmanuel Macron to find a solution to the increasing violence in Gaza, where 213 Palestinians have died as a result of Israeli attacks.

During his official visit to France on Monday, Al Sisi said his country will continue to do everything possible to stop the escalation of violence by intensifying contacts with all concerned actors.

He also called on the international community to urge Israel to stop its attacks in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. This would make it possible to "restore calm and begin international efforts to provide assistance to the Palestinians."

In that vein, Egypt will offer $500 million for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, where Israeli bombardment has destroyed or damaged 76 buildings, 725 homes, schools, roads, and other basic infrastructure.

King Abdullah II reaffirmed that Jordan will continue its efforts in coordination with Egypt, France, and other countries to put an end to Israeli attacks, restore calm in the Palestinian territories, and promote the peace process.

News agency Petra reported that Egypt and France praised Jordan's role as guardian of Muslim and Christian holy sites in East Jerusalem, as stipulated in its peace agreement with Israel.

