Egypt Will Allocate 500 Million Dollars to Rebuild Gaza Strip

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said on Tuesday that Egypt will grant 500 million dollars for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip after the Israeli escalation against the Palestinian territory ends.

Several Egyptian companies will participate in the recovery of the coastal enclave, El-Sisi said during a tripartite summit in France, in the presence of his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, and Jordanian King Abdullah II Ben Hussein, to discuss developments in the Palestinian territories.

The Egyptian leader stated that the only radical and fair way to "break the vicious circle of chronic violence" in that region of the Middle East is the creation of a Palestinian state, where people enjoy all their legitimate rights "like the rest of the peoples of the world," spokesman Bassam Rady said in a statement.

El-Sisi also mentioned the significance of Israel's efforts to change the demographic situation in Jerusalem, which "should cease immediately."



May 18, 2021

Concerning the efforts to end the escalation in the Gaza Strip and the Palestinian West Bank, the Egyptian head of State stressed that his country had increased diplomatic contacts with global stakeholders and parties involved in the conflict.

The Egyptian president also insisted on the importance of intensifying the international community's calls to convince Israel to stop its confrontation with Palestine to avoid bloodshed and the loss of more human lives and permit the re-establishment of calm and assistance to the victims.