US Must Take Responsibility in Palestinian Issue, China Says

China on Tuesday urged the United States to shoulder its due responsibility on the Palestine-Israel conflict and support the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to play its due role in promoting the easing of the situation, rebuilding trust, and political settlement.

On Sunday, the U.S. blocked attempts for the third time at the UNSC to pass a joint resolution condemning the violent escalation of the Palestine-Israel conflict. Nex day, media reported that the Biden administration greenlighted the sale of US$735 million worth of precision-guided weapons to Israel.

China's Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that during an emergency open meeting on Sunday, the majority of UNSC members called for an immediate ceasefire and preventing a full-blown crisis.

"However, instead of actively preventing the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the United States is prepared to add fuel to the fire," he pointed out, adding that the United States has fallen into unprecedented isolation in the UNSC and stands completely on the opposite side of human conscience and morality.



The international community is deeply disappointed with what the United States has done in the Palestine-Israel conflict.

"Why does the United States pay no attention to the human rights of the Palestinian people when it talks about defending the human rights of Muslims?," the Chinese diplomat asked.

"The U.S. should shoulder its due responsibility, take a just position and join the majority of the international community in supporting the Security Council in playing its due role in easing the situation, rebuilding trust, and achieving a political settlement," Zhao pointed out.