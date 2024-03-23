    • Live
Guterres Says It’s Time To Give Hope to the Palestinians

  Guterres during his visit to Egypt and the border with the Palestinian territory of Rafah.

    Guterres during his visit to Egypt and the border with the Palestinian territory of Rafah. | Photo: @antonioguterres

Published 23 March 2024 (3 hours 17 minutes ago)
The head of the UN said that everything possible must be done to avoid an Israeli offensive Rafah.

António Guterres, the Secretary General of the United Nations said this Saturday during a visit to Egypt to resume calls for an immediate ceasefire that it is necessary to agree a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, and give hope for the creation of an independent Palestinian State.

"It’s time to create hope for the Palestinian people that there will be a Palestinian state," Guterres said at a press conference from Arish airport in Egypt after visiting the Rafah border crossing, which connects the Sinai Peninsula with the Gaza Strip.

The head of the UN said that everything possible must be done to avoid an Israeli offensive in the Palestinian town of Rafah, in the extreme south of the Gaza Strip and where about 1.5 million displaced by the Zionist invasion.

Guterres said that "everyone will assume their responsibilities in history. For me, it is clear: We need to avoid a catastrophic situation in Rafah," and he added that there is currently a clear consensus against this offensive.

According to the Egyptian authorities, more than 7,000 trucks loaded with assistance are awaiting instructions from Israel to enter the Palestinian enclave. Something Guterres called "moral outrage" by Israel.

The UN chief today made his second visit to the Gaza border since the start of the war on October 7, and also warned against an Israeli operation in the Palestinian town of Rafah, in the extreme south of the Gaza Strip, where about 1,5 million displaced Gazans.

"It is monstrous that after so much suffering for so many months Palestinians in Gaza celebrate Ramadan while Israeli bombs continue to fall, bullets continue to fly, artillery continues to hit and humanitarian assistance continues to face obstacles after obstacles," the Guterres lamented.

