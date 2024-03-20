Gaza Strip: Deaths of Children from Starvation on the Rise, WHO

The spokesman for the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Aid (OCHA), Volker Türk clarified that "these are not projections, but most likely to occur in a period that started two days ago, in mid-March."

On Wednesday, WHO warned that the number of newborns and children on the brink of death is rising today due to starvation caused by five months of intense Israeli bombardment of Gaza and constant denials of access to aid.

World Health Organization (WHO) spokesman Tarik Jasarevic declared that more and more children are on the verge of death and need re-feeding, a day after world nutrition experts said that famine could occur at any time in the northern Gaza Strip.

“What they are saying, clearly, is that the threshold of famine may already be occurring in northern Gaza,” he said.



A panel of doctors spoke out at the UN about the horrors and suffering they saw Palestinians face in Gaza, as Israel’s onslaught and blockade continues ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/OmKOnBewzW — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) March 20, 2024

While infants and young children are among those least able to cope with chronic hunger, the UN health agency said medical teams in the war-torn enclave admitted an increasing number of pregnant women who were dangerously underweight.

The complications they suffer from are caused by lack of nutrition during gestation, and you lack nutrition, so what happens in Gaza, from a medical point of view, is totally man-made.

According to WHO, this was a territory where the health system was working well and malnutrition was non-existent, with a population that could feed itself.