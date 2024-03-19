Red Cross and Red Crescent Worried About Hunger in Gaza

"It takes a major, rapid and unhindered step of humanitarian aid to reach those in need, now," he added.

The director of the Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (FRCS) expressed concern about the growing famine in Gaza.

"Hunger in Gaza serves as a stark reminder of the immense hardships civilians are enduring," Jagan Chapagain wrote in X.

"It takes a major, rapid and unhindered step of humanitarian aid to reach those in need, now," he added.

One of the most affected groups is children, who, in the words of the FRCS spokesperson, said, "There is hardly any food available and children suffer from malnutrition".

In the words of Antonio Guterrez, UN Secretary General, he said in X, Famine in the northern part of Gaza is imminent. 1.1 million people in Gaza are facing catastrophic hunger - the highest number of people ever recorded -anywhere, anytime. This is an entirely manmade disaster. And it can - and must - be halted.

On the other hand, the UN reports that the Israeli occupying forces have pushed 85% of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of most food, drinking water and medicine.