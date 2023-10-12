Israel Destroys 752 Residential Buildings in Gaza: Hamas

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken pledged support and more weapon deliveries for Israel.

On Thursday, Salama Maarouf, the head of the Hamas-run government media office, denounced that Israel destroyed about 752 residential buildings in its airstrikes on Gaza.

Forty-two government headquarters and dozens of public facilities and establishments have been also destroyed since Saturday.

In addition, about 89 schools were attacked by the strikes, and nine of them became no longer operational, Maarouf said, calling on the international community to intervene immediately to stop the Israeli strikes on Gaza.

The Israeli airstrikes followed Hamas' surprise military operation on southern Israeli towns adjacent to the Gaza Strip. Both sides have suffered heavy casualties during this round of conflict, with a death toll amounting to more than 2,700 as of Thursday.

Some victims of the Israeli bombing,then you find the countries of the world support #Israel under the pretext of its right to self-defense and because it is a peace-loving country!Where are these children’s rights?And what kind of peace they are talking about?#Gaza_under_attack pic.twitter.com/nOqlODAb90 — Raghad Karasneh (@raghad_karasneh) October 12, 2023

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel on Thursday, pledging support and more weapon deliveries for Israel.

In a live broadcast statement alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Blinken said that more shipments of U.S. arms were "on the way." A cargo plane carrying the first shipment of advanced weaponry landed in Israel on Tuesday.

"As long as America exists... we will always be there by your side," Blinken said, reiterating U.S. President Joe Biden's pledge that Washington will provide additional military assistance.

