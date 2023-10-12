Israel Appears to Be Preparing to Extend War to Lebanon

The Sionist government has threatened to decimate any population supporting Hamas and has concentrated troops for a ground operation against Gaza.

According to teleSUR's special envoy Alejandro Kirk, recent exchange of gunfire between Lebanese militias and the Israeli Army foreshadows Tel Aviv's preparation for a new offensive.

Israel has threatened to decimate any population supporting Hamas and has concentrated troops and equipment for a ground operation against Gaza, where Israeli occupying forces have kept over two million people under siege without electricity, water, fuel, or food.

The escalation on the southern border of Lebanon coincides with the U.S. naval fleet approaching a Lebanese territory illegally occupied by Israel since the 1967 war.

In response to Israel's bombings, the Hezbollah militia has retaliated with artillery fire, as confirmed by the United Nations. Communities in the area have been evacuated as it is expected that Israeli aggression will spread to this region.

Israel shells southern Lebanon after Hezbollah attack



Follow us on Rumble: https://t.co/Nuc9nUzlmx pic.twitter.com/EXfMgsiD0d — RT (@RT_com) October 12, 2023

"In Beirut's Palestinian neighborhoods, hope is growing that the Al-Aqsa Deluge operation will mark the final chapter in the resistance against the Israeli occupier. Many young people believe they can join their brothers currently fighting the occupiers to reclaim their lands and reunite with their families," Kirk reported.

"The Al-Aqsa Deluge operation has unleashed a panic that Israel has not experienced before. The use of commercial drones to neutralize the Israeli anti-aircraft defense system demonstrates the intelligence of a people left with no alternative but to fight because they are being systematically killed through the deprivation of food and other essential goods."

On Thursday, Palestinian authorities confirmed that Israeli airstrikes have resulted in 1,417 deaths and 6,268 injuries in Gaza, and at least 31 deaths and 180 injuries in the West Bank.