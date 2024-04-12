UNICEF and Red Crescent Denounce Israeli Attacks on Aid Workers

According to the organization, the convoy was shot, last tuesday, by an Israeli checkpoint, fortunately no humanitarian workers were injured.

On Friday, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) denounced Israel’s attack on one of its humanitarian convoys trying to reach northern Gaza.

According to the organization, the convoy was shot, last tuesday, by an Israeli checkpoint, fortunately no humanitarian workers were injured. The bullets were directed at a group of civilians in the area.

Tess Ingram, a spokeswoman for UNICEF, who was in the attacked convoy, said: "It was an armored vehicle, it was clearly identified as a UN vehicle, and we were in an area where we were told to wait".

"This should not happen at all. We were very lucky that everyone was safe and unharmed," added the spokeswoman for the children’s organization.

Delays. Access restrictions. Shooting.



On Tuesday, UNICEF's humanitarian convoy was hit by live ammunition on the way to deliver life-saving aid to north Gaza.



Our staff are safe, but the immense difficulties of delivering aid are making it nearly impossible to meet children's…

The vehicle was part of a joint mission of UNICEF and UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestine refugees, which was transporting food, medicine and fuel to power sanitation systems and running water in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip.

After the incident, aid workers decided they wanted to continue with the mission, but it was impossible for them, as the army kept them waiting at the checkpoint for more than two hours, and eventually they had to return to Rafah.

Another vehicle carrying fuel was also hit during the incident as part of a World Food Programme (WFP) convoy.

Colleague Mohammed Abdul Latif Abu Saeed was martyred as a result of being shot by the Israeli occupation on March 24, 2024, during the evacuation of Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Yunis.This raises the total number of martyrs from the PRCS's staff to 27 during the period of aggression…

The Palestinian Red Cross and Red Crescent also reported the death of paramedic Abdel-Latif Abu Saeed, who had been seriously injured during the evacuation of al-Amal hospital.

In addition, the Red Crescent reported that, since the beginning of the conflict, 27 members of its staff have been killed, 17 of them while carrying out their humanitarian duty, the rest because of their injuries, such as Saeed.