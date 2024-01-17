Israel Kills 7 Palestinians and Detains 85 People in West Bank

Since October 7, the Israeli offensive has been escalating in the West Bank, accompanied by the arrest of around 9,000 Palestinians.

In the early hours of Wednesday, Israeli occupation forces conducted raids from north to south of the West Bank, arresting 85 Palestinians and killing 7 people.

Since October 7, 2023, the Israeli offensive has been escalating in the West Bank, accompanied by the arrest of around 9,000 Palestinians, stated the Palestinian Minister of Prisoners' Affairs, Qadoura Fares.

"The figure could be much higher due to the Gaza detainees who remain arrested, but we have almost no information about them. We have no details about these detainees; no organization has received information about them from Israel, nor has the Red Cross," he said.

Up to now, approximately 18,000 Palestinians from Gaza, with work permits in Israel, have been displaced to the West Bank after Israeli authorities revoked their authorization.

The occupying Israeli army blocks the road ahead of a Red Crescent ambulance trying to save lives during the ongoing Israeli raid into Tulkarm, north of the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/bUC0yHB54T — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 17, 2024

About 10,000 workers ended up being detained and isolated in Israeli detention centers. While thousands of them were eventually returned to Gaza, a significant portion of workers could still be incarcerated, according to Fares.

In addition to these arrests, the Israeli occupation army has been carrying out arrests as part of its offensive against Gaza. Images posted on social media show soldiers taking naked, handcuffed, and blindfolded Palestinians to interrogation centers.

"We fear that some of them may have been killed, but for now, we don't know much," said Fares, who denounced that neither the Palestinian authorities nor any NGO have information about the situation of these Gazans.

In the last 24 hours, 63 women were arrested in Gaza and sent to Damon prison near Haifa. Israeli forces arrested 11 individuals in the Ramallah governorate, 6 young people in Qalqilya, 3 Palestinians in Tulkarem, and 12 people in Hebron. Arrests were also reported in East Jerusalem, Bethlehem, Jericho, and the Jordan Valley.