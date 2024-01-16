Palestine Accuses Israeli Government of Sponsoring Settler Violence

Netanyahu and his partners in power are fully and directly responsible for the consequences of settler attacks.

On Tuesday, the Palestinian government accused Benjamin Netanyahu of sponsoring and sheltering settler violence in the West Bank in order to create chaos in the territory that will allow him to deal the final blow to the signed agreements.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants condemned in a statement the systematic crimes of these individuals against the civilian population, their property and land in the West Bank.

The violations are an expression of an official Israeli policy led by extremist ministers of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir, and Finance, Bezalel Smotrich, it added.

These actions are aimed at pushing the situation in the West Bank into a spiral of violence and chaos difficult to control in order to "facilitate the occupying power's final blow on the signed agreements, including the destruction of the Palestinian National Authority," he stressed.

The Foreign Ministry stated that, in addition, the strategy seeks to accelerate the pace of the gradual annexation of the West Bank to undermine any chance of creating a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The Ministry warned about the spread of Israeli extremism among settlers and their control over decision-making centers in Israel.

Netanyahu and his partners in power are fully and directly responsible for the consequences of settler attacks, it warned.