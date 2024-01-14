More Than 24,000 Killed Within 100 Days of the Beginning of Israeli Siege in Gaza

At least 103 journalists have been killed in Gaza by the occupation forcess, and 326 health workers have also been killed, according to figures reported by international organizations.

This Sunday marks 100 days since the Israeli siege of the Gaza Strip, during which time the occupying army’s bombardments have killed almost 24,000 Palestinians and injured more than 60,000 people.

On 7 October, the Islamic resistance movement (Hamas) launched the "Al Aqsa Flood Operation" in the irregular settlements of settlers around Gaza in the face of repeated Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people.

Hamas took the occupying army by surprise and, in response, launched a siege against the territory and attacks on the population.

In addition to the number of killed and wounded, most of them women and children, Israel’s shelling has resulted in the forced displacement of tens of thousands of Palestinians, as well as a serious crisis in the face of severe shortages of food and medicine.

Watch: Scenes of Israeli destruction on Salah al-Din Street, which runs along the Gaza Strip from north to south.

The most recent report of the Ministry of Health in Gaza showed that the victims of the Zionist attacks already number 23 800, while around 60,317 people have been injured.

He added that at least 135 citizens were killed in the last 24 hours due to 12 Israeli attacks on civilian infrastructure in the Gaza Strip, and a health agency representative said that one in 20 Palestinians is already dead, wounded or missing since the beginning of the Israeli siege.

Already 10,000 children have died in the Gaza Strip in 100 days since the Israeli military offensive began, and thousands more are missing, probably buried under rubble.

Israel’s war on Gaza: 100 days of death and suffering.



Israel's war on Gaza: 100 days of death and suffering.

Outside of the official count delivered by the Ghazi Ministry, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported this Sunday that the most recent bombings by the Israeli occupying forces have left dozens killed and many others injured in various regions of the Gaza Strip.

Since the beginning of the Zionist aggression in numerous cities and capitals around the world, they have witnessed massive protests against the Israeli aggression against Gaza to demand an immediate ceasefire in the occupied Palestinian territory. There were demonstrations in Paris, London, Amsterdam, Oslo, Uppsala, Milan, Tunisia, Seoul, Tokyo, Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta.

