Palestinian Journalist Al Dahdouh to Get Health Care Abroad

On Tuesday, Palestinian journalist Wael al Dahdouh, who has continued to report on the Gaza war despite being injured and losing much of his family in relentless Israeli bombing, left for treatment abroad.

The Al Jazeera editor-in-chief was able to enter Egypt through the Rafah border crossing, which connects the Gaza Strip with the Sinai Peninsula, after the Egyptian Journalists' Union sent a request for his evacuation.

The union later added that the journalist will travel abroad to continue his treatment, without specifying which country he will go to.

On January 8, the Egyptian Union of Journalists presented Al Dahdouh with an award in recognition of the work of all Palestinian reporters in the Gaza Strip, who continue to report on the Israeli offensive despite the risk to their lives.

Since the start of the Israeli offensive against Gaza in October 2023, Al Dahdouh has become a global benchmark for commitment to journalism given that almost his entire family was killed in Israeli bombings.

His son Hamza was the last member of his family to be killed in a targeted bombing on January 7 perpetrated by Israel, which justified the crime by accusing this young Al Jazeera journalist of being a Hamas "terrorist."

Previously, on October 25, 2023, Al Dahdouh's wife and two of his children lost their lives in airstrikes against southern Gaza, where a large part of the Palestinian population displaced by Israeli bombings is concentrated.

Then, Al Jazeera showed images of the journalist in the morgue, completely devastated, breathless and drowning in his own cries at the corpses of his children, aged 15 and 7.

The images of the Palestinian journalist with his dead relatives went viral and shocked the world and Arab journalists who continue to carry out their work in Gaza.

According to data from the Palestinian Journalists Union, Israel has killed 112 reporters and media employees through attacks clearly directed at them.