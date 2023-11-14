Belize Suspends Diplomatic Relations with Israel

"We have called on Israel to implement an immediate ceasefire and allow unimpeded access of humanitarian supplies to Gaza."

The government of Belize announced on Tuesday a series of measures with immediate effect against Israel due to its indiscriminate bombing of Gaza.

Belize "has repeatedly condemned the actions of the IDF in Gaza," the government stated in a press release, noting that since October 7, "Israel has systematically violated international law, international humanitarian law and the human rights of Gazans."

The government decried the continued suffering of Palestinians in Gaza, under total siege by Israeli occupation forces, with the necessities of life - water, food, electricity, medical supplies - cut off.

"More than one million Gazans are internally displaced as a direct result of the war," the statement said, while condemning the relentless bombardment by Israeli forces "which has killed more than 11,000 innocent civilians, mostly women and children."

Furthermore, it said, "We have called on Israel to implement an immediate ceasefire and allow unimpeded access of humanitarian supplies to Gaza. Despite our requests, Israel has not ended its violations of international humanitarian law or allowed humanitarian workers to alleviate the suffering of millions of Gazans."

In this regard, the government announced a number of measures, including the withdrawal of its agreement for the accreditation of H.E. Einat Kranz-Neiger, Ambassador-designate of Israel to Belize, as well as the suspension of all activities carried out by the Honorary Consulate of Israel in Belize and the appointment of the Honorary Consul.

In addition, the government of Belize suspended all activities of the Honorary Consulate of Belize in Tel Aviv, Israel, and withdrew the appointment of its Honorary Consul and its application for accreditation of Jonathan Enav as Honorary Consul of Belize.

These measures with immediate effect were taken "with the approval of the cabinet and other PUP members of the House of Representatives, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Immigration," the government said.