Brazilian President Lula da Silva Visits Egypt and Ethiopia

He arrives in Cairo while talks are taking place between the CIA, the Mossad, Palestinian delegations, Qatar, and Egypt for a possible truce in Gaza.

On Wednesday, Brazilian President Lula da Silva landed in Cairo to begin a tour that will include Egypt and Ethiopia, two African countries in which he will seek to consolidate multipolarity as an option for international relations.

Tomorrow the Brazilian leader will hold a closed-door meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi in which they will discuss trade, investments, defense cooperation, the climate crisis, reform of multilateral institutions, and the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Subsequently, both signed several bilateral agreements in the areas of bioenergy, science, technology, and innovation.

Lula arrives in Cairo while talks are taking place in this city between the CIA, the Mossad, various Palestinian delegations, Qatar and Egypt for a possible truce in the Gaza Strip. This happens amid international pressure for Israel to stop its offensive on Palestinian territory.

El presidente de Brasil Lula Da Silva promete aumentar las donaciones a UNRWA. pic.twitter.com/WyvcfNYMiC — Palestina Hoy (@HoyPalestina) February 11, 2024

The text reads, "Brazilian President Lula Da Silva promises to increase donations to UNRWA."

In recent weeks, Lula has been raising the tone of his statements to condemn Israel's offensive in Gaza, where the Israeli occupation army has killed nearly 30,000 Palestinians and injured some 70,000 people since October 2023.

He will also hold a private meeting with the Arab League Secretary Ahmed Abugheit and will participate in an extraordinary meeting of the organization's council of representatives, before leaving for Ethiopia.

Recently, the economic cooperation group made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) incorporated Egypt and Ethiopia as its members.