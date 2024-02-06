Brazilian President Lula Delivers Over 1,382 Social Dwellings

"Many politicians decide to govern for businessmen and bankers. They forget about the poor who are the ones who truly need the State," he stated.

On Tuesday, Brazilian President Lula da Silva inaugurated 1,382 social housing units whose construction began in 2010 and were only completed once he returned to the presidency.

"There is no explanation for these residential complexes having been paralyzed for so long," Lula said at the inauguration ceremony in Mage, a impoverished city in Rio de Janeiro.

"Many politicians decide to govern for businessmen and bankers. They forget about the poor who are the ones who truly need the State," he added.

The Workers' Party leader reiterated that his administration will seek to provide a dignified life for the poorest people, who require "a home, a job, and a school for their children."

Sensacional! Durante entrega de casas do Minha Casa Minha Vida em Magé(RJ), Lula anuncia a criação de Instituto Federal na cidade e em outros municípios. Pega a reação do prefeito e do povo ��pic.twitter.com/0SvHPVk1Ju — Lázaro Rosa ���� (@lazarorosa25) February 6, 2024

The text reads, "Sensational! During the delivery of the "My House, My Life" dwellings in Mage, Lula announces the creation of the Federal Institute in the city and other municipalities. Observe the reaction of the mayor and the people."

The social housing units are distributed in the states of Rio de Janeiro (832), Minas Gerais (200), Bahia (152), and Sao Paulo (144).

At the beginning of his term in January 2023, Lula set out to build two million affordable homes with the aim of reducing an estimated housing deficit of 5.8 million units.

The Brazilian president also committed to continuing around 11,000 public works projects that were halted by the far-right President Jair Bolsonaro.

These public projects range from the construction of schools to ambitious infrastructure plans in various economic areas.