US Airstrikes Leave 1 Dead and 18 Injured in Iraq

The airstrikes hit bases of the Hashd Shaabi forces in the provinces of Babil and Wasit.

On Tuesday, a security member was killed and 18 people were wounded in U.S. airstrikes on Iraqi security sites south of Baghdad.

"The Iraqi government condemns the targeting of Iraqi security sites by the U.S. side at dawn Tuesday, which led to the martyrdom of a security member and the injury of 18 people, including civilians," said the media office of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani.

The attack was "a clear and unconstructive hostile act that contradicts the declared desire of the U.S. side to strengthen relations with Iraq," it added.

"We stress that this step harms bilateral relations and will complicate ways to reach understandings through joint dialogue to end the presence of the international coalition, and, above all, it represents an unacceptable violation of Iraqi sovereignty," the official statement pointed out.

An Iraqi official said that the U.S. airstrikes hit bases of the paramilitary Hashd Shaabi forces in the provinces of Babil and Wasit in central Iraq, which led to human and material losses.

Earlier in the day, the White House said that U.S. President Joe Biden ordered the military to launch airstrikes against three locations utilized by Kataib Hezbollah and affiliated groups in Iraq after a drone attack on Monday on a U.S. base near Erbil Airport in northern Iraq wounded three U.S. service members, one critically.

The Iran-backed Islamic Resistance in Iraq has claimed responsibility for over 80 attacks on U.S. targets in Syria and Iraq since October, in support of Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

These militias, as well as the Lebanese Hezbollah group and Yemen's Houthi rebels, adhered to the truce in Gaza between Israel and Hamas that took place in the last week of November, but resumed their actions after the resumption of Israeli bombings against Gaza.