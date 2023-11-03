Israel Bombs Convoy of 30 Ambulances in Gaza

The convoy was attacked by Israeli planes in three places: on Al-Abbas and Al-Rashid streets, at the Ansar roundabout, and at the Al Shifa hospital entrance.

On Friday, the Israeli state bombed a convoy of 30 ambulances from the Palestinian Red Crescent and the Gaza-based Health Ministry that was attempting to transport seriously injured people to the Rafah crossing.

As soon as it began its journey, however, the convoy was attacked by Israeli planes in three places: on Al-Abbas and Al-Rashid streets, at the Ansar roundabout, and at the Al Shifa hospital entrance.

Previously, this transfer of patients was reported to the International Red Cross, with which the Palestinian Red Crescent and authorities established coordination actions.

Despite the above, Israeli planes bombed the main entrance to Al-Shifa hospital where an ambulance was parked.



Israeli strikes hit the main entrance of Al Shifa Hospital, killing several Palestinian civilians near Gaza’s largest hospital. A government statement said Israeli forces targeted “a convoy of ambulances which was transporting the wounded” from Gaza City to Rafah in the south pic.twitter.com/vbSAjKisnI — TRT World (@trtworld) November 3, 2023

This military action immediately produced some 60 victims, among whom were patients, their families, ambulance crews, and displaced people who had taken refuge in the hospital yards.

“Photos and videos show dozens of bodies of dead and injured people lying on the ground, while citizens and ambulance crews were working to transport the wounded inside the hospital,” the WAFA news agency reported.

“Israeli warplanes and artillery also targeted a convoy of ambulances carrying wounded people, after they set off from the complex towards the Rafah crossing in the southern Gaza Strip, with the aim of transporting them for treatment in Egyptian hospitals,” it added.

“Gaza hospitals administration called on the International Red Cross to accompany the convoy, Coordination was made for the passage of the convoy without any targeting from the Israeli occupation forces," WAFA stated.

❗️ [ ���� ISRAËL | ���� PALESTINE ]



�� Al Jazeera rapporte qu'un projectile israélien a frappé l'entrée de l'hôpital al-Shifa, devant lequel se trouvait un convoi d'ambulances. Il s'agit plus grand hôpital de Gaza. De nombreuses victimes sont signalées. pic.twitter.com/o9jrpQOFDg — (Little) Think Tank (@L_ThinkTank) November 3, 2023

The text reads, "Al Jazeera reports that an Israeli projectile hit the entrance to Al Shifa hospital, in front of which a convoy of ambulances was located. It is the largest hospital in Gaza. Many casualties are reported."

"The convoy was targeted without any regard for international laws that emphasize the need to protect hospitals, medical staff, and ambulances even during wars," it recalled.

On Friday, Israeli warplanes also bombed the vicinity of Al-Quds Hospital in the Tel Al-Hawa area, and the vicinity of the Indonesian Hospital in Beit Lahia north of the Strip.

"In the past 28 days, Israel has been targeting Gaza's healthcare system, including hospitals, medical centers, medical staff, paramedics, and ambulances," the Palestinian Public Diplomacy recalled.

Since Oct. 7, the Israeli bombings have killed 136 paramedics and destroyed 126 hospitals, 50 medical centers, and 25 ambulances.

