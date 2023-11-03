Sit-in at US Senators’ Offices, Protesters Urge Gaza Cease-Fire

Some 180 human rights activists took part in sit-ins today to stop the Israeli genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.

Human rights activists held a sit-in Friday at the offices of eight U.S. senators, demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and an end to U.S. military aid to Israel.

The U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR) denounced that "more than two million Palestinians living trapped in Gaza are suffering real-time genocide as Israel bombs, starves and horribly displaces them."

USCPR released a video of protesters shouting at Sen. Bernie Sanders' (I-Vt.) office and chanting ceasefire. "As @SenSanders' chief of staff walks away: 'You walk away from us while our people die,'" the post reads.

"Stop arming Israel," read several banners urging Sanders to "stop funding Genocide."

Activists are calling out senators for remaining silent during a genocide, arming Israel (with plans to send $14.3 BILLION in additional weapons), and refusing to speak the demand of the streets: “Ceasefire NOW.”#CeasefireNOW pic.twitter.com/QqEX7OjLC9 — #DefendMasaferYatta USCPR (@USCPR_) November 3, 2023

Protesters also occupied the offices of Senator Elizabeth Warren and other Democratic lawmakers. They read the names of more than 7,000 Palestinians killed since Oct. 7, and showed photos to "demonstrate that they are not just numbers."

According to the USCPR, some 180 human rights activists participated in today's sit-ins to stop the Israeli genocide of Palestinians in Gaza. The protesters came from Dream Defenders, Black Christians for Palestine, Palestine Feminist Collective and other groups.

Local media reported that Capitol Police arrested 52 activists at the offices of Senators Elizabeth Warren, Ed Markey, Bernie Sanders, Jeff Merkley and Brian Schatz.

This morning we joined with other activists on Capitol Hill where police arrested 52 human rights activists during sit-ins at 8 senators’ offices. Activists were calling for:



1) Ceasefire NOW

2) Stop Arming Israel



Follow @USCPR_ for more calls to action. #CeasefireForGazaNOW pic.twitter.com/7JBV9hnE38 — Muslims for Just Futures (@MuslimsForJF) November 3, 2023

Since the escalation of violence between Israel and Hamas last October 7, several protests demanding a ceasefire in Gaza have been held outside and inside the Capitol. Meanwhile, the U.S. government has offered its support to Israel by announcing the shipment of $14.3 billion in additional weapons.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, at least 9,227 people have been killed in Gaza, including 3,826 children and 2,405 women, while 23,516 others have been injured.