News

Sit-in at US Senators’ Offices, Protesters Urge Gaza Cease-Fire

  • At least 9,227 people have been killed in Gaza, including 3,826 children and 2,405 women. Nov. 3, 2023.

    At least 9,227 people have been killed in Gaza, including 3,826 children and 2,405 women. Nov. 3, 2023. | Photo: X/@MuslimsForJF

Published 3 November 2023
Opinion

Some 180 human rights activists took part in sit-ins today to stop the Israeli genocide of Palestinians in Gaza. 

Human rights activists held a sit-in Friday at the offices of eight U.S. senators, demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and an end to U.S. military aid to Israel.

The U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR) denounced that "more than two million Palestinians living trapped in Gaza are suffering real-time genocide as Israel bombs, starves and horribly displaces them."

USCPR released a video of protesters shouting at Sen. Bernie Sanders' (I-Vt.) office and chanting ceasefire. "As @SenSanders' chief of staff walks away: 'You walk away from us while our people die,'" the post reads.

"Stop arming Israel," read several banners urging Sanders to "stop funding Genocide."

Protesters also occupied the offices of Senator Elizabeth Warren and other Democratic lawmakers. They read the names of more than 7,000 Palestinians killed since Oct. 7, and showed photos to "demonstrate that they are not just numbers." 

According to the USCPR, some 180 human rights activists participated in today's sit-ins to stop the Israeli genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.  The protesters came from Dream Defenders, Black Christians for Palestine, Palestine Feminist Collective and other groups.

Local media reported that Capitol Police arrested 52 activists at the offices of Senators Elizabeth Warren, Ed Markey, Bernie Sanders, Jeff Merkley and Brian Schatz.

Since the escalation of violence between Israel and Hamas last October 7, several protests demanding a ceasefire in Gaza have been held outside and inside the Capitol.  Meanwhile, the U.S. government has offered its support to Israel by announcing the shipment of $14.3 billion in additional weapons.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, at least 9,227 people have been killed in Gaza, including 3,826 children and 2,405 women, while 23,516 others have been injured. 

 

