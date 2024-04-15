Hezbollah Praises Iranian Attack On Israel

On late Saturday, Iran launched a combined attack with dozens of ballistic missiles and hundreds of drones on Israel.

On Sunday, the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon (Hezbollah) congratulated Iran on its overnight unprecedented attack on Israel.

The Iran-backed Shiite armed group extended its congratulations to the Iranian leadership and people for "the unprecedented attack targeting the entity of the oppressive and aggressive enemy," considering the move an application of Iran's "natural and legal right."

On late Saturday, Iran launched a combined attack with dozens of ballistic missiles and hundreds of drones on Israel, triggering air raid alerts across Israel. The Israeli military put the number of Iran's launches at more than 300, noting 99 percent of them were intercepted.

In early Sunday morning, Iran's Permanent Mission to the United Nations said that the attack came in response to the deadly Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate in the Syrian capital of Damascus on April 1, and "the matter can be deemed concluded."

Mapping Israel-Lebanon cross-border attacks



As Israel continues its war on #Gaza into a seventh month, about two hours north, it has been fighting a parallel war along the border with #Lebanon that threatens a wider #MiddleEast regional conflict.https://t.co/XtxFeS3FoY — The Palestine Project (@PalestineProjct) April 15, 2024

The mission stressed the strike on Israel was based on Article 51 of the United Nations Charter regarding the legitimate right to self-defense.

Hezbollah's statement came as its tensions with Israel have been escalating since Oct. 8, 2023, following its launching of a barrage of rockets toward Israel in solidarity with Hamas' attack on Israel the day before. In response, Israel retaliated by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon.

On Sunday afternoon, Israel carried out eight air strikes on six towns and villages in Lebanon's southern border region and fired 45 shells at 14 towns and villages in the area.