Hezbollah Attacks Israeli Positions With Success

This Tuesday, the Lebanese Resistance, Hezbollah, successfully attacked positions of Israeli soldiers in the border area of occupied Palestine.

In the words of the resistance, the air attack was combined with the use of drones against a Zionist barracks in Shraga, north of the occupied city of Akka. According to Hezbollah sources, the attack reached its targets with a high degree of precision.

Resistance artillery also shelled the "Radar" site in the occupied Lebanese farms of Sheba and the site of Ruwaisat Al-Alam in the occupied Lebanese hills of Kfar Shuba.

A concentration of Israeli troops also struck in the vicinity of the Asi siege and two other groups of enemy soldiers in Hosh Ramim and on Karantina hill.

�� Crazy footages of Hezbollah drones targeting Israeli military bases in Akka near Haifa. This is the deepest point targeted by Hezbollah since the beginning of the war in retaliation to Israeli crimes. Iron Dome is taking a nap �� pic.twitter.com/Ko2RgnuLjq — Hadi Nasrallah (@HadiNasrallah) April 23, 2024

According to statements by Hezbollah, the operations are carried out in support of the firm Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and in response to the Israeli aggression against the city of Adloun and the murder of one of its fighters.

In previous statements, the Lebanese resistance had declared that Israel would not go unpunished for the assassination of its high-ranking fighter, killed by the Tel Aviv Intelligence forces.