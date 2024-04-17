Hezbollah Attacks Israeli Military Positions

Jewish military sources claimed, several anti-tank missiles launches and unmanned aerial vehicles crossing from Lebanese territory were identified and, as a result of the attack, six soldiers were seriously injured.

On Wednesday, at least 18 people were injured, 14 of them soldiers of the Zionist occupation forces, in an attack by the Lebanese resistance Hezbollah in the Israeli town of Arab al Aramshe, near the border with Lebanon.

Jewish military sources claim, several anti-tank missiles launches and unmanned aerial vehicles crossing from Lebanese territory were identified and, as a result of the attack, six soldiers were seriously injured, two moderately injured and six slightly injured".

According to IDF, among the wounded soldiers there are six in serious condition, one critical and the rest are diagnosed between moderate and mild. All were transferred to a medical center in the town of Nahariya.

The Israeli Army also claims that it is investigating the causes to find out why these launches were not intercepted.

A kamikaze drone launched from Lebanon crashed on Israeli soldiers in the occupied town of al-Aramsha. 11 occupiers were injured. Two of them are in serious condition.#Hezbollah pic.twitter.com/n0fj6UuiVa — Abdallah de Bourgogne (@AbdallahBougre) April 18, 2024

The press reported that the Lebanese resistance fighters assumed responsibility for the attack, which occurred at 13h07 local time (10h07 GMT), and claimed that the target was an Israeli Army building.

The action was a response to two Israeli bombings this Tuesday that killed three members of the group in areas of southern Lebanon, including a brigade commander and another in charge of a regional missile brigade.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Army confirmed that its forces attacked the sources of the fire and fighter planes bombed a military building used by Hezbollah at Ait al-Shaab in southern Lebanon.

He also reported that they attacked several targets in southern Lebanon, including Khiam, Mansouri, Aalma El Chaeb and Yater.