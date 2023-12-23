Israel Bombardment on Palestinian Al-Aqsa TV Chanel

Journalists and media outlets are a common target during the constant Israeli bombing of Gaza.

An Israeli attack on the headquarters of the Palestinian television channel Al-Aqsa TV in Gaza City resulted in the killing of 13 members of its media personnel and the total destruction of the building and equipment of the channel.

The director of Al-Aqsa TV, Muhammed al-Saidi, was killed a day earlier in the Israeli air attack on the Palestinian radio station when he and several members of his family were killed in Nuseirat, in the central Gaza Strip.

Al-Aqsa TV headquarters has been targeted more than once during the previous Israeli aggressions on Gaza Strip, but this time was totally destruyed.

This is what remains of the Al-Aqsa TV Channel HQ and Radio offices in Gaza City. The director of the channel was also killed.



An artillery shell landed near Al-Manar’s crew members, including Al-Manar’s prominent war correspondent Ali Shoeib and cameraman Khodor Markiz.

The two journalists survived, but cameraman Markiz suffered eye injuries as a result of Israeli artillery bombardment.

Twenty-four hours ago, the Palestine Today station and its transmission vehicle in the Gaza Strip were attacked by the Zionist occupying forces.