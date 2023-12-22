UNSC Approves Urgent Aid for Gaza but Not a Ceasefire

The ceasefire proposed by Russia was supported by a majority of members of the Security Council but vetoed by the U.S.

On Friday, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) approved a resolution to support the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip after a week of intense negotiations.

Presented by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the iniciative had to be rewritten several times due to objections from the United States, which holds veto power in the organization and ultimately abstained, along with Russia.

The text calls on the UN Secretary Antonio Guterres to appoint a special coordinator to monitor and verify the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, which has been under constant Israeli bombardment since October 7.

Vasili Nebenzia, the Russian Ambassador to the United Nations, proposed an amendment to reintroduce a mention that the original text made regarding the need to pause hostilities so as to allow the entry of humanitarian aid.

After objections from the U.S., such phrase was replaced with a somewhat vaguer reference to the need for "urgent steps" toward a ceasefire.

The Russian amendment was supported by a majority of countries on the Council but vetoed by the United States. Finally, Russia abstained, allowing the resolution to pass.

Before the start of the vote, the Emirati Ambassador, Lana Nusseibeh, admitted that her text "is not perfect" and that only a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas would alleviate the dire humanitarian conditions in Gaza, where over 20,000 people have already died.

The UNSC resolution urges Guterres to appoint a humanitarian coordinator, who must present a mechanism to expedite aid delivery and present a plan within the next twenty days.

The U.S. has already twice vetoed resolutions calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, arguing once that it did not recognize Israel's right to defend itself and another time that it did not demand the release of all hostages held by Hamas as a condition to cease hostilities.

Before today's meeting, the UNSC had already convened six times to address the Gaza issue, reaching a consensus resolution without vetoes only once, calling for "urgent and prolonged humanitarian pauses" in the war. On that occasion, the U.S. also chose to abstain.