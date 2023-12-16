An Al-Jazeera Journalist Killed by Israeli Drone Strike in Gaza

Al Jazeera Media Network condemned the act and called to the international community to stop these acts of carnage and crimes against humanity.

Samer Abu Daqqa, 45, an Al-Jazeera cameraman has been killed by a drone attack in Khan Younis, and the network's chief Gaza correspondent was wounded.

Cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa had been with the correspondent Wael al-Dahdouh, on Friday when the pair traveled to cover Israel’s bombing on Farhana school in Khan Younis, which had been hosting displaced Palestinians.

Al Jazeera Media Network condemned "in the strongest terms the Israeli drone attack on a Gaza school that resulted in the killing of cameraman"

Also, the Qatari news network urged to the international community, media freedom organisations, and the International Criminal Court to "take immediate action to hold the Israeli government and military accountable for these acts of carnage and crimes against humanity."

Three members of civil defense forces were killed along with the Al Jazeera cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa by an Israeli bombardment that targeted an UNRWA school in Khan Younis. pic.twitter.com/S3TzlzKBam — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) December 15, 2023

Suruq As’ad, a spokeswoman of the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate based in the West Bank, sad that “This is a massacre for journalism and journalists working on the ground,”

“They are all locals. They are targeted and their surroundings are targeted: loved ones, their neighborhoods, their cities, their friends, their offices and they go on to do their jobs as reporters, as camera people, as correspondents,” added Suruq As’ad.

After the killing of Samer Abudaqa journalists and media workers figures killed in Gaza reached over 90, since the scalation of the conflict on October 7.