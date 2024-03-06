Israel Blocks Convoy With Food and Aid for Gaza

Food crisis will lead to explosion of deaths, especially of Palestinian children and women

On Wednesday, the Israeli army prevented a convoy of 14 food trucks from entering the Gaza area. The shipment was made by the World Food Programme (WFP).

The cargo contained more than 200 tons of food that did not reach its destination because the convoy had to turn around the occupation bloc.

WFP Deputy Executive Director Carl Skau stated that every effort was being made to get humanitarian aid to Palestine, yet Israeli forces thwarted all attempts at support.

According to WFP, after the convoy changed route, all humanitarian aid was looted by a group of around 200 people who desperately ambushed the trucks.

#Airdrops are only a last resort to reach Northern Gaza. Road routes are the only way to bring in the large quantities of food desperately needed to avert #famine.



For comparison:



�� This week's airdrops = 6 tons of food

��This week's failed 14-truck convoy = 200 tons of food pic.twitter.com/xkR3ZfDgmt — WFP in the Middle East & North Africa (@WFP_MENA) March 6, 2024

Carl Skau, said that right now no transport route is safe, since by land the convoy can suffer from an attack by Israeli forces and by air there is the possibility that another massacre such as Al-Rashid will occur.

WFP reported that 20 Palestinians have died from famine in the Gaza Strip, including pregnant women and children. Not to mention the more than 30,000 Gazans killed by the occupying forces.