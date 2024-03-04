Israel Uses Gaza as a Testing Ground for Robots

One of the devices being tested is a U.S.-made Vision 60 robotic dog, which costs US$165,000.

On Monday, the newspaper Haaretz reported that Israeli occupation forces are actively using robots in Gaza to enhance military technology.

"During hostilities in the Palestinian enclave, the Israeli Army conducted tests with the Vision 60 robot dog, the Rooster mini-robot, and unmanned D9 bulldozers," RT reported.

"This is not the first time that the Israeli military has used robots in its operations, but Gaza has given them experience in their control in street combat and tunnel reconnaissance operations," it added.

Among the routine activities performed by the robots are surveillance of buildings and tunnels, as well as inspection of terrain before the arrival of Israeli occupation forces.



Israel buys these robots from an American company called Ghost Robotics to help them exterminate the Palestinians. Each of these robotic dogs costs 165,000 US dollars. They are considered semi-automatic, work underground and above rubble, and can get back on their feet even if…

"Previously, the military used dogs with attached cameras. However, many animals have already been injured in the conflict," RT recalled.

"The robot dog has several advantages over the use of real dogs because they have a stable platform to record the situation," it added.

Among the disadvantages of this technology, however, are its high cost, its weight of over 50 kilograms, and a limited operation time of 3 hours and 10 kilometers.

