Gaza Strip: +100,000 Dead and Injured Due to Israeli Aggression

The military offensive against Gaza reached its 150th day on Monday, amid intense contacts in Cairo, Egypt, to seek a cease-fire and a prisoner exchange between Israel and the Islamic Resistance Movement.

On Monday, medical sources reported that the Israeli army killed 30,534 Palestinians and injured 71,920 since the beginning of its aggression against the Gaza Strip last October 7.

The territory's health authorities reported in their most recent report on the issue that thousands of people are still under the rubble, so the death toll is much higher.

In the last 24 hours, the military committed 13 massacres in the coastal enclave, resulting in a total of 124 deaths and 210 injuries, they added.

The Arab Group of 22 nations in the UN has condemned the “repeated failure” of the UN Security Council to implement its duties on safeguarding international peace and security, and stopping the bloodshed in Gaza.



International media reported in the last hours about progress in the negotiations, which seek to stop the fighting, at least temporarily, before the beginning next week of Ramadan, a holy month for Muslims.

Meanwhile, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that early this morning Israeli troops shelled four houses in the neighborhood of Al-Zaytoun, southeast of Gaza City, resulting in the death and injury of several citizens.

The planes also opened fire on houses in Al-Bureij, Jabalia, and Nuseirat refugee camps and the cities of Rafah and Deir al-Balah.

Meanwhile, artillery fired shells at two houses located in Beit Lahia, Wafa detailed.