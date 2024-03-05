Gaza Strip: More than 30,600 Killed by Israeli Attacks

The figure does not include the thousands of citizens trapped under the rubble, who are counted as dead by relief organizations.

On Tuesday, medical sources reported that the Israeli Armed Forces killed 30,631 Palestinians and wounded 72,433 since the beginning of their aggression against the Gaza Strip last October 7.

The territory's health authorities detailed in their most recent report on the issue that thousands of people are still under the rubble, so the death toll is much higher.

In the last 24 hours, the military committed 10 massacres in the coastal enclave, resulting in a total of 97 dead and 123 injured, they added.

The official Wafa news agency reported that at least 15 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured on Tuesday in new Israeli bombardments against the Strip.

Palestine’s UN envoy Riyad Mansour slammed the United States during a UN session examining the potential misuse of veto power by the US in blocking repeated ceasefire resolutions for Gaza ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/YHQsZXupCV — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) March 5, 2024

The news agency said that seven citizens were killed and many injured in air raids on the Jabalia refugee camp in the north of the coastal enclave.

The aircraft also launched numerous shells at a house in the town of Beit Lahia, causing several injuries, he said.

Wafa reported that eight Palestinians, including women and minors, were killed early this morning in a similar incident in the city of Khan Yunis.

The new day of attacks coincides with indirect contacts in Cairo, Egypt, to reach a new truce between Hamas and Israel, although press reports indicate difficult negotiations.