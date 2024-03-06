Gaza Strip: Israel Launched a New Wave of Airstrikes

In recent days, the Israeli army has extended its ground offensive to Hamad, which currently has Khan Yunis as its epicenter, although it threatens to extend it to the southern city of Rafah.

On Wednesday, official sources reported that Israeli aircraft bombed numerous areas of the Gaza Strip, leaving dozens of dead and wounded on its path.

The official news agency Wafa denounced that the planes launched attacks against the towns of Hamad and Bani Suhaila, near the city of Khan Yunis, causing dozens of victims.

In recent days, the Israeli army has extended its ground offensive to Hamad, which currently has Khan Yunis as its epicenter, although it threatens to extend it to the southern city of Rafah.

The latter is home to more than one million refugees, a situation that provoked fears in the international community.

A 15-year-old Palestinian at al-Shifa Medical Complex and a 72-year-old at Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza have died due to severe malnutrition and dehydration, reports the Health Ministry.



�� LIVE updates: https://t.co/alpT4f82ho pic.twitter.com/cZstSP8C2L — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) March 6, 2024

Precisely, Wafa reported that several citizens lost their lives after artillery fire on an area near the Al-Shoka school, east of Rafah.

The source indicated that there are also fatalities in a shelling on a house located in the city of Deir al-Balah, in the center of the Strip.

According to official data, since the outbreak of the new cycle of violence on October 7, at least 30,631 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza and another 72,433 have been wounded.