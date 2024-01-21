Benjamin Netanyahu Rejects Any End War Deal

"We are continuing the war on all fronts and in all sectors." Netanyahu

"Outright rejection of the conditions of surrender of the Hamas monsters," Netanyahu said in a video message released by his office, in an apparent response to reports of a new proposed agreement mediated by Qatar and Egypt.

According with Netanyahu, the armed Palestinian resistance demands "an end to the war, the withdrawal of our forces from Gaza, the release of all the murderers and rapists of Nuhkba (an elite force of the Hamas military wing) and leaving Hamas intact".

Which is plausible and an international demand, because since the beginning of the escalation on October 7, more than 21 000 Palestinians have been killed by the Zionist occupation forces in Gaza and the West Bank.

Netanyahu says thise in the moment when Gaza’s Health Ministry reported 178 Palestinians were killed and 293 injured in 24 hours, with attacks nearing Khan Younis’s vital Nasser Hospital.

PM Netanyahu rejects any deal with Hamas for the release of captives that would end the war, despite growing calls from Israeli politicians.



�� LIVE updates: https://t.co/RcpR9AQWHf pic.twitter.com/EEvhagPl8P — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) January 21, 2024

The Israeli PM asserted tha if he accepts this new deal warriors fell in vain and could not guarantee the safety of its citizens. Netanyahu has been increasingly cornered by popular pressure, especially from the families of the hostages, to negotiate at any price the release of all the captives.

"As Prime Minister of Israel, I have strongly upheld this position in the face of great international and domestic pressure," added the Israeli PM recognising the pressure of many governments which support the existance of the Palestinian State. Netanyahu recognises that the existance of a Palestinian State "constituted an existential danger to Israel."

He insisted in as long he is Israel's Prime Minister will prevent the possibility of the Palestinians organizing themselves as an independent and sovereign state.

