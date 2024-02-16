Iranian President to Visit Kazan to Participate in BRICS Events

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi held a meeting in Tehran with the Head of the Republic of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, in which it was learned that he will participate in BRICS events in Kazan.

On this occasion, the Iranian leader recalled his previous trip to the Russian region and confirmed his readiness to visit Kazan again this year.

"I warmly recall my visit to Tatarstan in 2018. With pleasure I am ready to visit your republic again. I definitely plan to take part in the BRICS events to be held in Kazan this autumn," Raisi said.

The Iranian President also noted his country's high interest in developing co-operation with Russian regions, in particular with Tatarstan.

The Head of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov paid a working visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran.



During the trip, a meeting was held with the President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi @raisi_com pic.twitter.com/ZalbsCkewM — Russian Embassy, IRI (@RusEmbIran) February 16, 2024

For his part, Minnikhanov spoke about the mission with which the representatives of Tatarstan arrived in Iran. The main goal was to establish contacts between business representatives of the two countries.

According to him, the republic's enterprises have already agreed on co-operation with partners from Iran. During the meeting, the parties also discussed partnership in the automotive industry, medicine and tourism.

The BRICS summit will be held in October 2024 in Kazan. The city is also scheduled to host the BRICS Games in June.