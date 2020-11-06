Iranian FM Arrives in Cuba After Completing Visit to Venezuela

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, in addition to meeting with his Cuban counterpart, will also meet with other high-ranking officials of the country and discuss bilateral regional and international issues.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohamad Javad Zarif has arrived in Cuba, the second stop on his Latin American tour, to address mutual interest issues. As informed this Friday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Persian Diplomacy head is already in Havana, the Cuban capital, after having finished his official visit to Venezuela.

During his trip to Cuba, besides meeting with his Cuban counterpart, Zarif will also have meetings with other high authorities of the Latin American country and discuss issues related to bilateral cooperation and other areas of interest.



The Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced on its Twitter account Zarif's visit to the island and the official talks he will hold with Cuban authorities. "The Caribbean nation highly values the bilateral relations of cooperation and recognizes Iran's right to develop research, production, and use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, without any discrimination," Cuban media highlighted.

Cuban FM expresses #Cuba's solidarity with the I. R. of #Iran in the face of the #US aggressive escalation against that sister nation. Dialogue & cooperation, based on the principles of International Law, is the only way to resolve differences & preserve peace @CubaMINREX pic.twitter.com/GV8LaZWZZy — Armando Vergara B. (@VergaraBuenoA) June 25, 2019

Cuba was one of the first countries to recognize the new system in Iran after the Islamic Revolution's triumph in 1979. As of this date, the two nations maintain a strategic alliance and bilateral cooperation ties in energy, trade, industry, education, agriculture, science, technology, etc., and show mutual interest in furthering their relations.

Both countries have supported each other in different circumstances and condemned the aggressive measures of various U.S. governments against them. The anti-imperialist character they share has become the most crucial factor in the development of their bilateral ties.

After concluding his visit to Cuba, Zarif will travel to Bolivia to participate in the inauguration of Bolivian President-elect Luis Arce, to take place on November 8, in La Paz. This visit will most likely resume bilateral relations between the two countries, interrupted during the de facto government installed in November 2019, after a coup d'etat against then recently elected president Evo Morales.