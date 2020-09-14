Iran Changes Route to Bring Fuel to Venezuela Amid US Sanctions

The Honey ship bordered the South African coast to avoid the U.S. geolocation systems.

The Iranian oil tanker Honey took a new sea route to outwit U.S. sanctions and transport a new shipment of about 2 million barrels of condensate gas to Venezuela's coasts.

On Saturday, the ship arrived at Jose Puerto, in the Anzoategui Department, after skirting the South African coast to avoid the U.S. geolocation systems.

During the journey, the ship turned off its satellite signal after the U.S. justice system seized four Iranian ships that were heading to Venezuela charged with gasoline last July.

The Honey ship took the longest and most dangerous trip, which extends time on the high seas and includes bordering some sections dominated by the maritime piracy network.

Este es el barco iraní Honey que ya está en Venezuela: Así atracó en el ... https://t.co/Tyypumyjd9 a través de @YouTube Viva Iran, muerte al imperialismo criminal saqueador del planeta — alfredo coral (@AlfCoral) September 14, 2020

"The Iranian ship Honey is already in Venezuela. This is how it docked in the port. Long live Iran, death to the criminal imperialism."