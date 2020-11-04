Iran's Foreign Minister Starts Latin American Tour in Venezuela

The Iranian government reiterates its willingness to continue its cooperation with Latin American countries, regardless of pressure from the United States.

Iran's foreign minister began his trip to Latin America in Venezuela, where he arrived on Wednesday to promote a strategic alliance.

"At 3:45 am today [Wednesday], we welcomed the brother foreign minister of Iran, (Mohamad Yavad) Zarif. Each high-level visit deepens our strategic alliance, our brotherhood," announced Venezuela's Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza in a message posted on his Twitter account.

Iran and Venezuela are both subject to illegal and unilateral sanctions by the United States, which has made Teheran and Caracas approach their positions to face the pressures from Washington, which affect their peoples, significantly overcome the pandemic of the new coronavirus, the cause of COVID-19.

Both of the right-wing corporate parties that control US politics have tried everything to destroy the independent governments of Venezuela & Iran and terrorize their people into submission. And they failed https://t.co/5w7TU9el1U — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) November 4, 2020

Despite the threats from Donald Trump's Administration, Iran sent five old tankers to Venezuela last May, loaded with 1.53 million barrels of gasoline to alleviate the fuel shortage that is devastating the Bolivarian nation due to the draconian restrictive measures applied by the White House.

Furthermore, within the framework of its alliance with Caracas, Teheran sent a shipment of food to Venezuela to inaugurate the first Iranian supermarket in Venezuelan territory.

Zarif, besides Venezuela, has scheduled stops in Cuba and Bolivia; in this last country, he will participate in the inauguration of the elected president, Luis Arce, on November 8 in La Paz, the administrative capital of the Andean country.

The Persian minister's visit to Bolivia happens at a time when bilateral relations between Teheran and La Paz were interrupted by a decision of the de facto government led by Jeanine Áñez, installed illegally by a coup d'état, orchestrated by the opposition, the Organization of American States (OAS) and the United States.

As for the links between Iran and Cuba, the two countries have a strategic alliance and bilateral cooperation ties in different areas. They have supported each other in the face of the aggressive measures of U.S. imperialism.