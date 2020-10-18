Iran Announces End of UN Arms Embargo

The US warned it is prepared to use its domestic authorities to sanction those nations that contributes to the supply, sale, or transfer of conventional arms to or from Iran.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani Sunday decided to automatically lift all restrictions on the transfer of arms to and from Iran, as well as restrictions on financial services and related activities.

All bans on entry and transit through the United Nations (UN) member countries previously imposed against Iranian citizens and military personnel are also lifted, the Iranian Foreign Ministry added.

The restrictions are lifted under UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Action Plan (JCPOA), which ended a series of UN sanctions in exchange for tighter controls on Iran's nuclear program.

"Since October 18, 2020, all remaining restrictions on the export and import of weapons and travel by certain Iranians imposed by the UN Security Council expired," Iran's government stated.

Venezuela ���� and Iran ���� are sending a message to the world. A message of sovereignty, solidarity and self-determination.

5 Iranian ships carrying fuel are headed to Venezuela in order to help alleviate the fuel shortage in the country. @madeleintlSUR @telesurenglish pic.twitter.com/8PlZoCDUak — Estefanía Bravo (@EbravoteleSUR) May 23, 2020

From now on, Tehran will be able to acquire arms to satisfy its "defense needs" given the fact that in its doctrine there is no place for "unconventional weapons, weapons of mass destruction, or conventional arms purchases. The government also recalled that "in contemporary history, Iran has never started a war. Shortly after the announcement, The U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned that "the country is prepared to use its domestic authorities to sanction those nations that contribute to the supply, sale, or transfer of conventional arms to or from Iran."