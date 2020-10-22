Iran Does Not Care Who Becomes the Next US President

Iranian diplomats said that the Trump administration resorts to baseless accusations "hoping to advance its anti-democratic project."

Iran's Foreign Affairs Ministry rejected claims made by officials of President Donald Trump's administration about alleged Iranian government interference in the U.S. elections.

On Wednesday, U.S. National Intelligence Director John Ratcliffe accused Russia and Iran of seeking to influence public opinion amid the electoral process. He holds that these countries could communicate "false information to registered voters that they hope will cause confusion, sow chaos, and undermine your confidence in American democracy.”

According to U.S. intelligence officials, the Iranians have sent emails to voters with threatening messages to induce them to vote for Trump. By blaming these messages on the "Proud Boys," the Iranians would seek to damage the Republican candidate's image.

Iran's Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh, however, pointed out that his country does not care who becomes the next U.S. president.

Khatibzadeh recalled that the United States, which has a long history of meddling in other countries' internal affairs, is trapped in its delusional and fraudulent world.

For this reason, just a few weeks before the presidential elections, the Trump administration resorts to baseless accusations "hoping to advance its anti-democratic project."

"Designers of such childish scenarios seek to divert the attention of the public," the Iranian diplomat said, explaining that this sort of accusations are often used as a scapegoat in the event that a certain candidate does not win the elections.

Iran's Foreign Affairs Minister Mohammad Zarif also said that “it is not important for us who will win the upcoming election in the U.S., but it is important for us to see Washington rectify its approach towards Tehran,” as reported by Global Info 247.