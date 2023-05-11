Iran and Russia Discuss Further Improvement of Economic Ties

"...the Syrian and Turkish Foreign Ministers were present during these proceedings, as outlined on the Iranian Foreign Ministry's website..."

On Wednesday, Iran and Russia conferred on methods to enhance comprehensive relations, specifically in the trade and economic fields.

At a quadrilateral meeting concerning the Syrian crisis held in Moscow, constructive deliberations occurred between the Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov. Additionally, the Syrian and Turkish Foreign Ministers were present during these proceedings, as outlined on the Iranian Foreign Ministry's website.

Amir-Abdollahian advocated for intensified endeavors to expedite the commendable progress observed in the existing Iran-Russia bilateral relations by asserting their favorable trajectory. He characterized the high-level quadrilateral meeting held on Wednesday as a promising result of the mutual cooperation.

Lavrov expressed his belief that the upcoming Russia-Iran joint economic commission in Tehran will serve as a significant catalyst for the advancement of the bilateral relations. Furthermore, he conveyed his optimistic outlook regarding the active participation of Iran's trade and economic sectors in the 14th iteration of the International Economic Forum, titled "Russia-Islamic world: Kazan Forum," scheduled for May 18-19.

Today, May 10, FMs of #Russia, #Iran, #Syria, #Turkey gathered in Moscow for Syria talks. Agenda:

- Syria-Turkey normalization;

- Necessity to restore transport and trade ties, economic relations;

- Return of the Syrian refugees. — Alexey Khlebnikov (@AleksKhlebnikov) May 10, 2023

The two foreign ministers have underscored the beneficial effects of bilateral cooperation in advancing the International North-South Transport Corridor, as well as in enhancing the financial and banking sectors, thereby fostering and intensifying the economic and trade ties between the two nations.

They have further urged for the promotion of mutual activities within the private sectors and the facilitation of trips between the two countries.

Both Iran and Russia, subjected to sanctions implemented by the United States, have embarked on a course of augmenting their political and economic ties in order to confront the actions of the United States.